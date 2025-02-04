1 killed, 4 abducted as kidnappers invade Plateau community

One person was reportedly shot dead while four others were abducted in Shendai community of Namu district of Quaan-pan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident, according to sources from the community, occurred on Saturday night when residents had gone to bed.

Christopher Audu Manship, Chairman of Quaan-Pan LGA, who confirmed the incident on Monday, said they had visited the affected community alongside security operatives led by Lt. Col. Ogunrinde Soji, top local government officials and four councillors of Namu district.

SPONSOR AD

While condoling the affected families, the chairman assured them that security agencies, including soldiers and the police would do everything possible to track the perpetrators of the act.