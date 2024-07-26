1 kidnapper killed, 2 injured, pastor rescued

A suspected kidnapper has been killed and two others injured during an operation in which an abducted pastor was rescued by youths and hunters in…

A suspected kidnapper has been killed and two others injured during an operation in which an abducted pastor was rescued by youths and hunters in Edo State.

It was learnt that the pastor victim, Solomon Ativiel, was kidnapped by seven men on his farm at the Urhobo Camp in Iguelaiho community in Ovia South-West LGA.

It was gathered that after the abduction, the kidnappers were taking him away in a boat on the Igben water when youths, including hunters and vigilantes, blocked the waterway with a larger boat and gun a battle ensued between them and that in the process one of the kidnappers was killed and two others injured.

The Edo State Police Command’s spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said the two injured suspects were in custody.