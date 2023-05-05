1 dead, 4 injured in Anambra auto crash

One person was killed and four others sustained various degrees of injuries in a multiple accident along Awka-Onitsha Expressway. The accident, which happened around 6pm…

The accident, which happened around 6pm on Wednesday involved a commercial Daihatsu Hijet bus with registration number: AKL978XM, a commercial Howo Truck with registration number: AWK899ZQ and a commercial Mitsubishi L300 bus with registration number: SKA439XA

Five people were involved, two male adults and three female adults.

One male adult was killed, while two male and female each sustained injuries.

An eyewitness said the fatal crash was caused by excessive speeding and brake failure.

The eyewitness said the truck driver who lost control of the vehicle due to the brake failure rammed into the two buses.

The spokesperson for the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), RC Margaret B Onabe, who confirmed the accident, said the FRSC rescue team from RS5.31A Upper-Iweka, Onitsha, Anambra State rushed the victims to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha.

She said the corpse had been deposited at the hospital mortuary, while the injured were currently receiving treatment.

The FRSC spokesperson also stated that the Sector Commander, Anambra State Corps, Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi sympathised with the family of the dead and wished the injured victims quick recovery.

According to her, he warned motorists to desist from over speeding and observe recommended safe speed limits.