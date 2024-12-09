1 dead, 2 injured as herders, youths clash in Gombe

One person has been killed, while two others sustained injuries following a clash between herdsmen and some youths in Lano village of Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The incident occurred on Saturday when a group of youths from Lano village allegedly barricaded Lano to Deba road and attacked the herders crossing from Kuri village killing five of their cows.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Gombe State Command, ASP Buhari Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident, said the youths from Lano attacked the herders, “as a revenge for allegedly collecting their phones and preventing them from conveying their farm produce home.”

He said following the incident, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Deba, led a team of policemen to the scene, where he mobilised other stakeholders to caution youth from both parties to desist from taking laws into their own hands.

ASP Abdullahi added that, “Unfortunately, some youth from Lano village refused to listen and pursue the herders to the bush, and as a result three people were shot with bows and arrows.

“The victims were rushed to General Hospital, Deba, for medical attention, but they were later referred to Federal Teaching Hospital, where one of the shot victims died while receiving treatment.”

The PPRO added that normalcy has been restored to the area, with policemen patrolling the area to ensure safety of the villagers, and other motorists plying the road.