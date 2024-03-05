1 arrested for allegedly breaking into Kwara varsity hostel

One person has been arrested for allegedly breaking into the hostel of two students of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete. The suspects, Abdulkareem Yusuf…

The suspects, Abdulkareem Yusuf and others at large, reportedly broke into the victims’ campus hostel when they were asleep sometime in February last month.

The spokeswoman for the state police command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi (DSP), said ‘’The suspect armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, broke into their premises and robbed them of a Samsung Galaxy A11 Handset, valued at N250,000.

“However, one of the armed robbers, identified as AbdulKareem Yusuf, a resident of Ita-Amo, Ilorin, was apprehended when he failed to keep pace with his accomplices during their escape”.

Toun added that upon his arrest, a search conducted on him led to the recovery of the stolen items and one locally made cut-to-size single-barrel gun.

She disclosed that two other suspects, Taye and Mubaraq Abdulrahman, both residents of Ita-Omo, are currently at large.